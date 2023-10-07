526 New Social Homes Purchased Queensland Government

The Palaszczuk Government in partnership with Community Housing (Qld) Ltd (CHQL) has acquired 15 newly-built social homes in Logan Reserve, adding to a total of 526 social homes purchased the government since July last year. This is part of the government’s Big Social Housing Build program, with an investment of $5.86 million for the unit complex.

Managed CHQL, the unit complex now houses 22 residents. The government’s efforts in purchasing these homes aim to address the urgent need for social housing in Queensland. These homes provide a safe and stable environment for families escaping domestic violence, young people seeking employment or education opportunities, and individuals with disabilities who wish to live independently.

In addition to the 15 properties in Logan Reserve, the government has also acquired 19 homes in Moreton Bay, many of which were previously part of the National Rental Affordability Scheme that was discontinued the former LNP Federal Government.

Member for Waterford Shannon Fentiman states that these additional properties provide further relief for Logan families, as they not only offer a roof over their heads but also easy access to essential services such as healthcare facilities, educational institutions, public transport, parks, recreational facilities, and shopping districts.

Community Housing (Queensland) Limited State Manager Alicia Follent adds that the acquisition of these properties represents a strategic collaboration between CHQL and the Queensland Department of Housing. It accelerates the delivery of much-needed social homes in priority locations and ensures that individuals and families have access to quality and secure housing.

For anyone in need of housing assistance, they can contact their local Housing Service Centre during business hours or call the 24/7 Homeless Hotline.

