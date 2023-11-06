Nintendo Unveils Black Friday Deals and Bundles: A Gamer’s Dream

Nintendo is gearing up for an epic Black Friday with a range of exciting deals and bundles to delight gamers around the world. Among the highlights is the much-anticipated release of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle, a must-have for fans of the popular crossover fighting game. Priced at $350, this bundle includes a code for the acclaimed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, showcasing the game’s thrilling characters and dynamic gameplay. In addition, players will enjoy three months of a Nintendo Switch Online Membership to enhance their online gaming experience. The bundle’s Joy-Cons feature a remarkable design inspired Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, adding an extra touch of style to the gaming experience.

Another exciting offering this holiday season is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle. Priced at $100, this bundle includes a download code for Super Mario Party, offering hours of fun with friends and family. The bundle also features Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers, perfect for adding a splash of color to gaming sessions. Please note that Super Mario Party included in this bundle is the 2018 version, and not the recently released Mario Party Superstars.

For those looking to explore other Nintendo classics, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundles are back this holiday season, providing gamers with an array of exciting gaming options.

Additionally, Nintendo is offering enticing discounts on a range of games for the Nintendo Switch. From November 19, gamers can look forward to savings on beloved titles. Discounts include $10 off Everybody 1-2-Switch! and Nintendo Switch Sports, while titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will receive $20 discounts. Gamers eager to embark on fantastic adventures in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will also enjoy a $30 discount on these titles.

Fans hoping for deals on this year’s highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may be disappointed, as no major discounts have been announced.

All of these thrilling bundles and discounts will be available starting November 19, just in time to kick off the holiday gaming season in style. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your gaming experience or explore new worlds with these incredible deals from Nintendo.

