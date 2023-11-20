The Week’s Must-Watch TV Shows Deliver a Feast for Fans

Looking for something exciting to watch tonight? Look no further because this week’s lineup of new TV shows is bound to keep you entertained and craving for more. From gripping crime anthologies to heartwarming Christmas specials, there’s something for everyone on Netflix, Hulu, and other major streaming platforms.

In the highly anticipated return of Fargo, creator Noah Hawley has assembled an exceptional cast, including Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The fifth season takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the criminal underworld, as a series of unexpected events pull a seemingly average housewife (played Juno Temple) back into a life she thought she had left behind. Tune in to FX on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT to catch the premiere.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia makes a triumphant return with his latest special, The Old Man and The Pool, which delves into life’s big questions while delivering his trademark storytelling style. Prepare to be captivated Birbiglia’s wit and insights when the special drops on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 3:01 a.m. ET.

For those in the mood for some live performances, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham showcases her remarkable voice in Home for Christmas on Apple TV Plus. Joined co-stars Phil Dunster and Leslie Odom Jr., Waddingham delivers enchanting renditions of beloved Christmas classics. Don’t miss this magical experience, premiering on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Apple TV Plus also offers a delightful adaptation of the beloved children’s book The Velveteen Rabbit. This heartwarming tale comes to life through a combination of live-action and animation, immersing young and old alike in a world of magic and friendship. The star-studded voice cast includes Alex Lawther, Helena Bonham Carter, and Nicola Coughlan. Catch the premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

For fans of the hit Korean drama Squid Game, Netflix presents Squid Game: The Challenge, a game show version that brings the intense competition to life without the deadly consequences. Contestants will battle it out in a series of childhood games, forming alliances and making betrayals along the way. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience when the show premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Lastly, Doctor Who fans have something to celebrate as the iconic series returns with a 60th-anniversary special. David Tennant reprises his role as the 14th incarnation of the Doctor, joined Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. In the first special, titled The Star Beast, viewers will be drawn into a thrilling fight for survival as the Doctor finds himself caught in the aftermath of a spaceship crash-landing. Tune in to Disney Plus on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3:01 a.m. ET for this epic adventure.

These are just a taste of the exciting TV shows premiering this week. So grab your popcorn and get ready for a week filled with unforgettable entertainment.

