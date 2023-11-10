New Releases to Check Out This Weekend: The Killer, For All Mankind, and The Curse

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a lineup of exciting releases across different streaming platforms. From David Fincher’s gripping film, The Killer, to the latest season of For All Mankind on Apple TV+, and Nathan Fielder’s uncomfortable yet amusing series, The Curse on Paramount+, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Killer, now available on Netflix, stars Michael Fassbender as a hitman whose latest assignment takes a dangerous turn. Prepare for a suspenseful and darkly funny ride as the protagonist navigates the consequences of missing his mark. With a decade-long development process, this film based on the French graphic novel series The Killer Alexis “Matz” Nolent promises to captivate viewers with its dry humor and iconic soundtrack.

For All Mankind returns on Apple TV+ with its fourth season, taking us further into an alternate reality where the Soviets won the space race. Set in 2003, the show explores the challenges faced astronauts as they continue to push the boundaries of space exploration. The stellar cast, led Joel Kinnaman, brings their characters to life as they forge ahead in this thrilling sci-fi drama.

On Paramount+, get ready for some discomfort with The Curse, a new series created Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Fielder stars alongside Emma Stone in this darkly comedic take on an HGTV reality show. Watch as a couple tries to revitalize a community while dealing with their own insecurities and beliefs of being cursed. Prepare for awkward encounters and plenty of cringe-worthy moments in this unique series.

With these enticing releases, your weekend entertainment is covered. Grab your popcorn, sit back, and indulge in these thrilling films and series. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, sci-fi, or dark comedy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

