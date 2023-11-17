New Releases to Stream This Weekend: The Crown, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Twin Love

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a lineup of exciting releases across different streaming platforms. Whether you’re into historical dramas, monster-filled adventures, or dating shows with a twist, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

First up is the highly anticipated final season of Peter Morgan’s The Crown on Netflix. Known for its attention to historical accuracy, the show takes viewers back to 1997, diving into the dark and tragic events surrounding Princess Diana’s final days. With the first four episodes now available, fans can expect a gripping portrayal of this tumultuous period in history.

If you’re in the mood for an action-packed monster series, Apple TV+ has just premiered Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The star-studded cast, including Kurt and Wyatt Russell, brings this thrilling follow-up to the 2014 Godzilla film to life. Brace yourself for epic battles and edge-of-your-seat suspense as humanity fights to survive against monstrous creatures.

Looking for something lighter? Prime Video’s Twin Love offers a new twist on the traditional dating show concept. Hosted the charismatic Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia, the series explores what happens when twins have to navigate the dating world without their genetically identical sibling their side. Will they find the perfect match, or discover that they’re better off without their usual support system?

With so many options available, we understand that choosing what to watch can be overwhelming. That’s why we’re here to help! Check out our full list of new movies and shows available to stream this weekend across different platforms. Whether you’re a fan of romance, documentaries, or anime, there’s something for every taste.

So grab your snacks, cozy up on the couch, and let the weekend streaming marathon begin!

