New Movies & Shows to Stream This Weekend: Rebel Moon, Marvel’s Alternate Realities, and Downton Abbey Sequel

Summary: This weekend, there are exciting new movies and shows available for streaming. From a space fantasy franchise to a series exploring alternate realities and a period drama sequel, there’s something for everyone.

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated space fantasy franchise, Rebel Moon, makes its debut on Netflix with the first installment, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The film follows the story of Kora, a former soldier who tries to assemble warriors from across the galaxy to fight against an approaching army. With an impressive cast including Sofia Boutella and Anthony Hopkins, this epic sci-fi adventure is not to be missed. Fans can also look forward to Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, scheduled for release in April 2024.

Marvel Studios’ hit animated series, What If…?, returns with its second season on Disney+. The show explores alternate timelines and scenarios within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Characters such as Nebula, Peter Quill, and Tony Stark experience reimagined fates, leading to unexpected twists and turning the cosmic balance. New episodes will be available daily between December 22 and December 30, providing fans with plenty of superhero entertainment.

For those craving a period drama, Starz presents the 2022 film Downton Abbey: A New Era. This sequel to the popular Downton Abbey film follows the Crawley family as they enter 1928 and encounter a French villa, a film crew, and the ensuing chaos. With a talented cast that includes Imelda Staunton and Dominic West, this film promises to captivate fans of the original series and deliver the same charm and sophistication.

With a wide range of options available, including additional new releases on various streaming platforms, this weekend offers an abundance of choices for viewers. Stay up to date with the latest releases and schedules to make the most of your streaming experience.