New Movies & Shows to Stream This Weekend: Thrilling Apocalyptic Drama, Dysfunctional Christmas, and a Wimpy Kid Adventure

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a selection of exciting movies and shows that will keep you entertained. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling apocalyptic drama, a dysfunctional Christmas rom-com, or a fun adventure for the kids, there’s something for everyone.

If you’re ready to embrace the apocalypse, then Netflix’s “Leave The World Behind” is the movie for you. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, this star-studded film takes you on a suspenseful journey filled with conspiracy theories, racial tension, and our modern dependence on technology. It’s a thought-provoking and well-crafted film that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

For a lighter option, Prime Video offers “Your Christmas or Mine 2,” a delightful rom-com that will bring a smile to your face. Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk reprise their roles as a couple whose Christmas plans go awry when their families come together. It’s a heartwarming and humorous story that reminds us that even the most dysfunctional holiday gatherings can lead to unexpected joy.

If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, Disney+ has “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.” Based on the popular book series Jeff Kinney, this animated film follows Greg Heffley and his best friend Rowley as they find themselves in a snowball-related adventure that could jeopardize Greg’s Christmas wish. It’s a fun and entertaining movie that will keep kids entertained.

With so many new releases this weekend, you’re bound to find something that suits your taste. Whether you’re drawn to thrilling dramas, heartwarming rom-coms, or family-friendly adventures, these movies and shows are sure to provide hours of entertainment. So grab some popcorn, get cozy on the couch, and enjoy a weekend filled with great streaming options.