New Movies & Shows To Stream This Weekend: Old Dads, Upload, The Pigeon Tunnel + More

This weekend, there are several exciting new releases to stream on various platforms. Comedian Bill Burr takes on the role of writer, director, and star in the comedy film “Old Dads” on Netflix. The film follows three middle-aged men who sell their company and must navigate life in a world dominated a younger generation. Burr drew inspiration from his own experiences as a middle-aged father for the film.

On Prime Video, the cult favorite show “Upload” returns for its third season. Created Greg Daniels, one of the co-creators of “Parks and Recreation,” the show is a drama-comedy set in a futuristic afterlife. The new season explores the unrest and class divide among the living and the uploaded consciousnesses.

For documentary lovers, Apple TV+ presents “The Pigeon Tunnel.” Directed Errol Morris, the film provides an intimate look into the life and career of writer John le Carré, known for his spy thrillers such as “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” Morris had the opportunity to spend time with le Carré before his death in 2020, resulting in a captivating portrayal of the acclaimed writer’s journey.

With such a diverse range of options, there is something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Whether you prefer a comedy film, a thrilling TV series, or a thought-provoking documentary, these new releases have got you covered.

Sources:

– Decider.com