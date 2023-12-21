New Science Fiction Novel “After World” Envisions a Unique Post-Apocalyptic Future

In a stunning debut novel, Syracuse author Debbie Urbanski takes readers on a journey through time, exploring a post-apocalyptic future in Upstate New York. “After World” chronicles the life of Sen Anon, the last human on Earth, through the eyes of an artificial intelligence tasked with documenting the remnants of humanity.

While many post-apocalyptic stories center around survival and the struggle to rebuild society, Urbanski offers a refreshing take on the genre. She delves into themes of love, climate change, and the impact of human extinction on the planet.

Inspired her love for science fiction and her hometown of Syracuse, Urbanski weaves together these elements to create a unique and thought-provoking narrative. The story begins in Syracuse, where Sen Anon’s journey unfolds before she is abandoned in Morgan Hill State Forest to witness what Urbanski calls the “Great Transition” – the Earth’s healing process after years of climate change.

Urbanski’s research into the apocalyptic genre and species extinction greatly influenced the direction of the novel. She explores the idea of human extinction as a solution to the climate crisis, a concept that challenges readers to ponder the consequences of our actions on the planet.

The author also brings a sense of realism to the story. Unlike traditional dystopian tales that feature characters with extraordinary survival skills, Sen Anon is portrayed as an ordinary individual, making her more relatable to readers. Urbanski’s inclusion of familiar local landmarks, such as the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, adds a touch of authenticity to the narrative for Syracuse residents.

While “After World” may be categorized as science fiction, Urbanski aims to appeal to a broader audience, including non-science fiction fans. The novel blends climate change, romance, and artificial intelligence with a sense of humor and a gripping storyline, creating a book that tackles weighty subjects while remaining accessible to all readers.

To celebrate the release of her book, Urbanski will be joined fellow author Lina Rather for a Q&A and book reading event at Parthenon Books in downtown Syracuse on Saturday, December 9. Interested readers are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance and can purchase “After World” at the bookstore.

With “After World,” Debbie Urbanski offers a distinct and engaging perspective on the post-apocalyptic genre, highlighting the significance of love, environmental issues, and the potential consequences of our actions on Earth’s future.