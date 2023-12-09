New Galaxy S24 Ultra Disappoints with Reduced RAM

Samsung fans eagerly awaiting the release of the Galaxy S24 range may be disappointed to learn that the top-of-the-range Galaxy S24 Ultra will have reduced RAM compared to earlier leaks. While previous reports suggested that the S24 Ultra would feature 16 GB of RAM, it now seems that Samsung has pulled back on this specification. The device will instead be available with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM.

The higher RAM capacity would have allowed for better multitasking capabilities, faster application switching, and improved overall performance. With the reduced RAM, the S24 Ultra may have a harder time setting the standard for smartphones in early 2024, giving the competition an easier time catching up.

However, Samsung has ensured that the S24 Ultra will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, setting it apart from the S24 and S24+ models, which will feature a mix of Exynos or Snapdragon chipsets. Furthermore, Qualcomm will provide a customized 8 Gen 3 chipset specifically designed to unlock more power for Samsung. It remains to be seen if Samsung’s new Exynos 2400 chipset can match the performance of the Snapdragon counterpart.

In addition to the chipset details, improvements to the vapour chamber in the S24 series have been revealed. A larger chamber will help dissipate heat more effectively and enable sustained power and performance for Samsung’s new AI system, Samsung Gauss. Gauss aims to provide custom experiences, improved performance, and creative support to the Galaxy community.

Further leaks suggest that Samsung’s retail strategy for the S24 series will include color variants, with Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow being the rumored options for the S24 Ultra. The default wallpapers for the S24 family align with these colorways, emphasizing Samsung’s move towards a titanium frame.

Samsung is expected to unveil the S24 handsets at the next “Galaxy Unpacked” event, which is likely to take place on January 17th, 2024.