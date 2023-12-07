New Leaks Give Insight into Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications and Design

A recent leak of specifications and features for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series has provided new details about the highly anticipated flagship phones. According to Windows Report, the leak includes information about the camera setup, artificial intelligence capabilities, and design changes.

One notable change is the use of a titanium frame in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a first for Samsung devices. The base and Plus models are expected to have an aluminum build. This trend follows Apple’s use of a titanium frame in the iPhone 15, though there were concerns about overheating. It remains to be seen if Samsung’s implementation will face similar issues.

In terms of hardware, the leak confirms that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have 12GB of RAM, aligning with previous rumors. The Ultra model will also feature a 5000mAh battery and be powered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Additionally, a new 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom will be included, enhancing the camera capabilities of the Ultra unit.

Samsung’s AI capabilities will also receive an upgrade, with the incorporation of a language translation feature into messaging apps. This feature was previously announced Samsung and could potentially be available in third-party apps as well. Moreover, Samsung is reportedly introducing its own version of Google Lens, allowing users to highlight objects in photos and search for information about them.

While these leaks offer a glimpse into the Galaxy S24 series, it’s important to note that they are still rumors until the official launch. Users have expressed some disappointment with the 12GB RAM specification, expecting a higher amount for a high-end device. However, it should be noted that 12GB of RAM is more than sufficient for Samsung’s AI ambitions, as seen in Google’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the Galaxy S24 series to see how these leaked features and specifications come to life.