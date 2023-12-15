Salesforce Announces New Integrations to Boost Customer Advertising Campaigns on Google and LinkedIn

Salesforce, a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, has revealed its latest data cloud integrations with Google Display & Video 360 and LinkedIn. These integrations aim to enable Salesforce customers to connect their first-party data from Salesforce’s AI CRM and execute automated, personalized advertising campaigns across both Google and LinkedIn platforms.

With the impending cookieless future and the continuous evolution of data privacy laws, companies are now prioritizing consent-based data collected directly from their audiences. This shift allows companies to better understand and interact with their customers. However, data silos have made it challenging for marketers to harness their company’s first-party data to gain a unified view of their customers. Surprisingly, 71% of organizations are not integrating their 1,061 applications.

To address these challenges, Salesforce has launched the Data Cloud for Marketing, a solution that helps customers consolidate data from various sources into a single profile. Using artificial intelligence (AI), this solution provides valuable insights and allows marketers to create personalized advertising campaigns activating first-party audience segments across the digital ad ecosystem.

The new integrations with Google and LinkedIn empower marketers to securely leverage their first-party data. Clients can now build segments from the Data Cloud and deliver relevant ad campaigns on both platforms. This allows advertisers to create connected experiences across display, video, TV, audio, and other channels with Google Display & Video 360. Also, they can target over 1 billion active professionals on LinkedIn based on job titles, function, industry, and more.

This innovation from Salesforce is poised to revolutionize the advertising landscape enabling advertisers to deliver personalized experiences and increase customer loyalty. By utilizing unified customer profiles from the Data Cloud, businesses can improve ad effectiveness, increase efficiency, and connect every moment in the customer journey.

According to Steve Hammond, EVP and GM of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce, these new partnerships expand the Data Cloud’s digital ad ecosystem to new platforms. Advertisers can acquire new customers, deliver personalized experiences, and achieve better business outcomes.

As enterprises prepare for a future without cookies, the integration of Data Cloud with platforms like Google and LinkedIn becomes crucial. Obtaining consent-based data directly from audiences will be vital to sustain customer relationships and comply with stringent data privacy laws. Salesforce’s Data Cloud empowers teams across the Customer 360, making it an appealing solution for businesses already immersed in the Salesforce ecosystem.

However, the effectiveness of the solution for extracting and sharing customer data in conjunction with business intelligence or analytics tools remains a gray area that enterprises should further investigate.

Overall, Salesforce’s new integrations offer promising opportunities for marketers to enhance their advertising campaigns and establish stronger connections with customers in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscapes.