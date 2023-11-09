New Codes of Practice to Safeguard Children Online

In a bid to protect children from online dangers, Ofcom has introduced a series of new rules under the Online Safety Act. The draft codes of practice, unveiled recently, aim to address the proliferation of illegal material online, including grooming content, fraud, and child sexual abuse. One of the key measures is limiting direct messages and removing them from suggested friend lists. Platforms will now be required law to keep children’s location data private and restrict who can send direct messages to them.

With the prevalence of online platforms promoting harmful content related to self-harm and suicide, Ofcom plans to release additional rules in the coming months to ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals. Each new code will require parliamentary approval before implementation.

By the end of next year, Ofcom hopes to see enforcement of the codes announced. Large platforms are encouraged to utilize hash matching technology, a method that involves identifying illegal images of abuse, as well as tools to detect websites hosting such material. In addition, automatic detection systems are expected to be implemented to remove posts linked to stolen financial information, and to block accounts operated proscribed organizations.

Ofcom also mandates that tech firms appoint an accountable person who will report to senior management on compliance with the code. This step aims to strengthen accountability and responsibility within the industry.

These new codes of practice are a significant step forward in creating a safer online environment for children and vulnerable individuals. By implementing stricter regulations and encouraging the use of advanced technologies, Ofcom intends to curb the spread of harmful content and protect those at risk.

