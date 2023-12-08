New Regulations Aim to Enhance Visitor Experience at National Parks

New regulations are being implemented to reduce the number of planes and helicopters flying over Mount Rushmore and other national monuments and parks in the United States. These regulations aim to protect the tranquility and natural beauty of these beloved attractions. The issue of air tours has long been a point of contention, with tour operators and visitors clashing over the noise pollution caused these flights.

Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, in particular, will see some of the strictest regulations, with tour flights being prohibited from coming within a half mile of the South Dakota sites starting in April. This move is in response to a federal appeals court ruling three years ago, which found that the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration had failed to enforce a law governing air tours over parks and tribal lands.

Critics of air tours argue that the noise from helicopters and planes disrupts the natural sounds of the environment, impacting the experiences of visitors and the tribes who consider these lands their home. The regulations have garnered support from groups like the National Parks Conservation Association, who believe that the peace and serenity of these national parks should take precedence over commercial interests.

However, the air tour industry argues that they provide unparalleled access to these natural wonders, particularly for elderly and disabled individuals. They believe that these flights offer a thrilling and exhilarating experience that cannot be replicated on the ground.

While regulations are being implemented in many national parks, there is growing opposition to these restrictions. An industry group is considering litigation, and an environmental coalition has already filed a lawsuit against one of the new plans. The issue has become so contentious that a congressional oversight hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

As the regulations take effect, it remains to be seen how the balance between preserving the tranquility of national parks and providing access to visitors will be struck. The goal is to create an enhanced visitor experience without compromising the natural beauty and serenity of these cherished landmarks.