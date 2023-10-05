TikTok Suspends Shopping Platform in Indonesia Amid Government Regulations

TikTok has suspended its shopping platform in Indonesia following the country’s new government regulations. With over 125 million users, Indonesia is the platform’s second-largest market after the United States. Jakarta recently announced a requirement for tech companies to separate their e-commerce offerings from their social media apps, effectively banning users from buying and selling goods on platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

ByteDance, the Chinese technology firm that owns TikTok, had chosen Indonesia as the first non-Chinese market for its social e-commerce service earlier this year. In June, TikTok’s CEO announced plans to invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and other countries to expand its footprint in the region. However, President Joko Widodo expressed concerns about social media-based e-commerce and its impact on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in the country. Officials accused TikTok of allowing predatory pricing and harming local businesses.

E-commerce plays a crucial role in ByteDance’s business strategy. In China, consumer spending on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) surged 76% year-on-year in 2022, amounting to $195 billion. However, ByteDance may face challenges replicating this success globally. In addition to Indonesia, TikTok Shop is available in other Southeast Asian countries, where it competes with players like Shopee and Lazada, the latter being majority-owned Alibaba.

TikTok has also launched its shopping platform in the United States but faces obstacles such as concerns over low-quality offerings and data sharing policies. U.S. lawmakers have also raised national security concerns about TikTok, with some considering a ban on the social media app.

