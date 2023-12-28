New Ohio Law Requires Parental Consent for Social Media Sign-Up

The state of Ohio will be implementing new social media safeguards for children starting January 15, 2024. Under the Social Media Parental Notification Act, social media companies will be required to obtain parental consent before allowing minors to sign up for their platforms. This law aims to give parents greater control over their children’s social media usage and address concerns about the negative impact of social media on children’s physical and mental health.

To comply with the new rules, social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat must implement measures to verify parental consent before allowing a dependent minor aged 15 or younger to create a profile. Consent can be obtained through various methods, including submitting a form mail, fax, or email, providing credit or debit card information, speaking with company personnel via a toll-free number or videoconference, or submitting a government-issued ID for verification.

Social media companies must also provide parents with information about how their platforms censor or moderate content and which features can be disabled for a user’s profile. Parents have the option to withdraw consent or report any errors in the consent process, upon which the company must prevent the child from accessing the platform within 30 days.

Failure to comply with the new law may result in civil penalties. The Ohio Attorney General’s office will investigate claims of noncompliance and can bring civil action against social media companies. Fines up to $1,000 per day can be imposed, with the amount increasing to $5,000 per day after two months and $10,000 per day after 90 days.

While this law has received support from about 80% of adults surveyed, there are discussions about the need for federal legislation to establish consistent standards across different platforms and states. The aim would be to streamline the process for parents and ensure the safety and privacy of minors on social media.