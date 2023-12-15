Security Scare at New Roots Charter School Quickly Resolved

New Roots Charter School in Ithaca, New York, experienced a security scare on Monday after a threatening message was discovered a teacher. The specifics of the message and the method used to convey the threat were not disclosed, but the note was found on a classroom window. The school’s principal, Tina Nilsen-Hodges, stated that the discovery of any message referencing violence is cause for concern, leading to immediate action.

Upon finding the note, Nilsen-Hodges contacted the Ithaca Police Department to report the incident and seek their assistance. An investigation was subsequently launched, which determined that there was no evidence of an imminent threat. The source of the message has also been identified, providing additional reassurance to the school community.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, Nilsen-Hodges informed families about the situation and confirmed that classes would proceed as usual on Tuesday. However, students who felt more comfortable learning remotely for the day were allowed to do so. As a precautionary measure, a police car was stationed outside the school during the day.

Acting Chief Ted Schwartz of the Ithaca Police Department confirmed that there is currently no credible threat. Despite the ongoing investigation, the school can resume its normal operations with confidence.

Fortunately, New Roots Charter School swiftly responded to the security scare, working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prompt action and open communication in addressing potential threats and maintaining a secure learning environment.