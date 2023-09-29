New Rom-Com Film “Grounded” Brings Together an Impressive Cast

In the upcoming Netflix film, “Grounded”, viewers can look forward to an enticing romantic comedy that promises to keep them entertained. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including talented actors Roy Billing as Jeff, Steph Tisdell as Nikki, Simon Brook McLachlan as Heath, Daniela Pizzirani as Serena, Mia Grunwald as Michelle, and Hugh Parker as Duncan.

The film, directed Adrian Powers who has previously worked on “A Royal in Paradise”, features a screenplay co-written Caera Bradshaw of “Dive Club” and the renowned Katharine McPhee. Fans of McPhee’s work, who may know her from her successful music career, will be excited to see her contribution to this exciting new project.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the film revolves around a fiercely independent pilot struggling to keep her family business afloat. However, things take an unexpected turn when she starts developing feelings for the man, sent corporate, whose goal is to permanently ground her operation.

This rom-com seems to offer a perfect blend of humor, romance, and challenges that will keep audiences engaged throughout the film. With an interesting premise and a talented cast, “Grounded” promises to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s collection of romantic comedies.

For those who don’t want to miss any updates on this film, be sure to subscribe to receive the latest news and insights on “Grounded” and many other exciting projects in the world of entertainment.

Sources:

– Netflix