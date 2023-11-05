New Job Listings Hint at Exciting Developments for Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games LA, the newest addition to the Rockstar Games family, is ramping up its hiring efforts. The studio, formerly known as Standard Deviation, a motion capture specialist based in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, has recently posted job openings that suggest exciting developments in the gaming world.

One of the positions currently available is for an Associate Writer specializing in Pedestrian & Ambient Dialogue. This role offers an entry-level opportunity to work alongside other writers to create engaging and interactive encounters with the game’s pedestrians. The description emphasizes the need for funny and character-driven dialogue that matches the tone of Rockstar Games’ titles. The chosen candidate will also collaborate with key stakeholders to meet the technical requirements for player-led, dialogue-based interactions, all while working within the constraints of a complex game system. Furthermore, self-motivated research is encouraged in order to enhance the quality of the writing.

Additionally, the studio is seeking a Casting Assistant to support the casting of NPCs and other voiceover roles to be recorded locally in Los Angeles. This position will contribute to maintaining the nuance and continuity of the game’s world. The selected candidate will work closely with the New York production team and assist in casting background voiceover roles.

While speculation about the nature of these new positions is rampant among fans, it is important to note that Rockstar Games has not made any official announcements regarding specific game titles. However, the fact that they are expanding their team with these particular roles in mind suggests that exciting projects are in the works.

