New Heights: Recreating an Iconic Photo at Rockefeller Center

Visitors to Rockefeller Center can now take their photo ops to new heights with the unveiling of the center’s latest attraction, “Top of the Rock: The Beam.” Inspired an iconic photograph taken 91 years ago, the attraction allows guests to recreate the image of construction workers suspended in the air on their lunch break.

On the center’s Rock Observation Deck, riders can sit on top of a construction beam, which will then be lifted 12 feet above the deck and turned 180 degrees, granting them a stunning view of Central Park. Visitors have the opportunity to strike a pose before being gently lowered back down.

Starting from December 1, tickets for the “Top of the Rock: The Beam” attraction are available for purchase as part of a VIP pass, starting at $160, through the Rockefeller Center website.

The original photograph, often referred to as “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper,” “Lunch on a Beam,” or “Men on a Beam,” was taken in 1932 an unknown photographer. It depicts 11 construction workers having their lunch while sitting on a steel beam suspended 850 feet in the air. The identities of most of these workers remain a mystery, but two men have been identified: Joe Curtis and Joseph Eckner.

Efforts have been made throughout the years to ascertain the identities of the men in the photograph. In the 2012 documentary “Men at Lunch,” director Seán Ó Cualáin delves into the search, and the Rockefeller Center’s archivist, Christine Roussel, analyzed numerous archived photographs from the construction period in an attempt to identify the workers.

Additionally, the documentary filmmakers encountered a breakthrough when they met Pat Glynn and his cousin, who believe that Glynn’s father and uncle-in-law were two of the workers on the beam. Though difficult to confirm without comprehensive work records, family photographs and records indicate that this may be true.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to recreate the iconic “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” image and have an unforgettable experience, be sure to grab your tickets to the “Top of the Rock: The Beam” attraction at rockefellercenter.com.