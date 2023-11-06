New Research Challenges Prevailing Idea: Quasars Can Be Hidden in Their Host Galaxies

A recent study conducted scientists from Durham University has uncovered new evidence challenging the prevailing belief about the nature of quasars. Quasars, otherwise known as supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies, were previously thought to be obscured donut-shaped rings of dust in their immediate vicinity. However, this study suggests that in some cases, quasars can be completely hidden dense clouds of gas and dust within their host galaxies.

Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, the research team observed a sample of very dusty quasars with high rates of star formation. Surprisingly, they found that many of these quasars reside in compact galaxies, aptly named “starburst galaxies,” which are no more than 3000 light-years across. These galaxies are capable of forming over 1000 stars that are similar to our own sun each year.

The immense amount of gas and dust present in starburst galaxies is crucial for this intense star formation. As clouds of gas and dust are stirred up due to rapid star formation, they can accumulate and completely conceal the quasar. This phenomenon occurs only when the quasar is experiencing a period of rapid growth.

“These findings provide new insights into the relationship between galaxy growth and black hole activity,” said Professor David Alexander of Durham University, a co-author of the study. He added, “The cosmic food fight cloaks the baby quasar in its natal cocoon of dust.”

Unveiling these hidden quasars will help scientists better understand the intricate connection between galaxies and the supermassive black holes that reside in their centers. Furthermore, the presence of obscured quasars may represent an early evolutionary stage in the life cycle of galaxies, characterized high rates of star formation and black hole growth.

The study, led Ph.D. student Carolina Andonie, has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The research not only challenges our current understanding of quasars but also sheds light on the complex processes shaping galaxies and the cosmic phenomena within them.

