Selfies Can Make Women Look Slimmer and Influence Body Image Perception

A recent study conducted researchers from York St John University and the University of York has revealed that selfies can make women’s bodies appear slimmer compared to pictures taken from different angles. This research sheds new light on the potential impact of viewing selfies on individuals prone to eating disorders and body dissatisfaction.

The study involved female participants who were asked to evaluate photos of female models dressed in exercise clothing taken from various angles. The photos included traditional external perspectives, selfies taken from an arm’s length away or with the use of a selfie stick, and self-perspectives with the camera positioned to look down from the chin. The participants were also asked to complete a questionnaire to assess their engagement in thoughts and behaviors related to disordered eating.

The findings showed that participants tended to perceive bodies in selfie images as slimmer compared to bodies in the external-perspective images. However, there were no significant differences in attractiveness ratings. Moreover, images taken from the chin-down perspective were judged to be less slim and the least attractive of all the angles analyzed.

Interestingly, participants with a higher level of disordered eating symptoms tended to rate bodies in selfies more favorably. This suggests that viewing selfies could be more detrimental to individuals vulnerable to developing eating disorders than other types of photos.

While the study provides important insights into the influence of selfies on body image perception, the researchers acknowledge its limitations, such as a small number of participants and the lack of precise matching of photo angles. They suggest that future research could focus on how different photo angles affect judgments of different body types, as well as the potential influence of the viewer’s own weight-to-height ratio on photo judgments.

In conclusion, this study highlights the potential impact of social media and the consumption of images on body satisfaction. Viewing selfies, even unfiltered ones, can alter judgments about body size. Therefore, it is crucial to recognize that what is seen online may not necessarily reflect reality.

Reference: Knight, R., & Preston, C. (2023). Do selfies make women look slimmer? The effect of viewing angle on aesthetic and weight judgments of women’s bodies. PLOS ONE, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0291987