New Research Uncovers the Spread of Misogyny and Violence Against Women on TikTok

Researchers have uncovered the alarming use of TikTok a group known as incels to spread their extreme beliefs. Involuntary celibates, or incels, are men who lament their inability to find romantic relationships due to societal hierarchies. Incels have been linked to gendered hate speech and violence against women, posing a significant security concern.

Initially, incel ideology was thought to be confined to niche men’s forums. However, recent research the University of Portsmouth reveals that incels are present and thriving on mainstream platforms like TikTok. The study analyzed two prominent incel accounts on TikTok, examining the content of their videos and comments. The findings demonstrate that incel ideology has been popularized on TikTok, a platform that has seen a surge in misogynistic and anti-feminist content.

The research reveals that on TikTok, incel ideology takes a subtler form compared to their content on secluded online spaces. Instead of overtly expressing their views, incels use pseudo-scientific appeals, emotional appeals, and covert language to share their extremist beliefs. Pseudo-science involves the use of fake or misinterpreted data, often based on evolutionary psychology and biological determinism, to support their claims about the supposed true nature of women.

Furthermore, the study highlights how incel beliefs intertwine with broader sexism and structural misogyny, normalizing harmful ideologies. The videos and comments perpetuated rape myths denying the importance of consent, blaming women for sexual victimization, and promoting the belief that sexual assault allegations are tools used women to prosecute and discriminate against men.

These findings shed light on the adaptability of incels and their ability to influence mainstream discourse on platforms like TikTok. As TikTok continues to gain popularity, the research emphasizes the need for a deeper understanding of incel activity on the platform and the dangers it poses to women.

Source: European Journal on Criminal Policy and Research (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s10610-023-09559-5

