LinkedIn Puts Switch to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services on Hold

Summary: Contrary to its previous plans, LinkedIn has decided to defer its transition to Microsoft’s Azure cloud services and instead utilize its own software tools. The move comes as LinkedIn invests in a new data center to meet its growing needs. Although the social network still relies on Azure for some features, it is now focusing on consolidating its data centers and leveraging its own infrastructure alongside Azure. With the addition of generative AI features such as AI-generated messages and chatbots, LinkedIn aims to enhance collaboration, productivity, and the overall user experience.

LinkedIn’s original announcement in 2019 detailed its intention to migrate its operations to Azure, citing access to innovative hardware and software, as well as global scalability, as key benefits. However, according to CNBC sources, the transition plans have been put on hold as LinkedIn now seeks to leverage its own software tools instead of Microsoft’s offerings.

A spokesperson from LinkedIn confirmed the move, stating that the company is still utilizing Azure for certain features. Additionally, the spokesperson highlighted that LinkedIn is actively investing in its data centers, including the construction of a new one. The consolidation of data center locations and the utilization of Azure FrontDoor are part of the ongoing efforts to improve collaboration and productivity for teams while delivering value to members.

In line with its parent company Microsoft, LinkedIn has been integrating generative AI features into its platform. These features include an AI-generated messaging system for contacting hiring teams and a chatbot to help users determine their suitability for specific job openings.

While the shift in strategy may come as a surprise, LinkedIn’s decision to prioritize its own infrastructure and tailor its software tools to meet its specific needs demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering a unique and tailored experience to its members and customers.