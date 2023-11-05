Reverse: 1999 Takes Players on a Time-Travelling Adventure

Reverse: 1999, developed Bluepoch, is an exciting new mobile game that combines match-3, RPG, and strategy genres. Players are immersed in a unique blend of history and sci-fi as they summon characters from the 20th Century and build teams to embark on thrilling adventures. The game’s card-based gameplay allows players to unleash powerful attacks merging cards, adding an extra layer of strategy to the experience.

Despite being Bluepoch’s first title, Reverse: 1999 has made a strong impact in the gaming world. Over one million users pre-registered for the game, and since its launch, it has consistently ranked as the top free RPG in the Play Store in the US, UK, and Japan. It’s worth noting that Reverse: 1999 has achieved this success without relying on an established intellectual property, making its achievement even more impressive.

Bluepoch, a Chinese company, initially released Reverse: 1999 in China with full voice acting earlier this year. The global launch followed five months later, offering players from around the world the chance to experience the game’s captivating narrative, filled with references to 20th Century history, from iconic musicians like Louis Armstrong to political events such as the activities of the Stasi.

With its unique gameplay mechanics, compelling storyline, and wide-ranging historical references, Reverse: 1999 is undoubtedly a must-play for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Get ready to embark on a time-travelling adventure like no other!

FAQ

1. What genres does Reverse: 1999 combine?

Reverse: 1999 combines match-3, RPG, and strategy genres, offering players a diverse and engaging gameplay experience.

2. How do players obtain characters in the game?

Players summon characters engaging in gacha mechanics, adding an element of chance and excitement to the game.

3. What is the main gameplay mechanic in Reverse: 1999?

The main gameplay mechanic involves merging cards to create more powerful attacks, allowing players to strategically overcome challenges.

4. How has Reverse: 1999 performed since its launch?

Reverse: 1999 has garnered immense popularity, with over one million pre-registrations and consistently ranking as the top free RPG in multiple regions.

5. What makes Reverse: 1999 stand out?

Despite being Bluepoch’s first game without an established intellectual property, Reverse: 1999 captivates players with its unique gameplay mechanics and extensive historical references.