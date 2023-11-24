Government to Introduce New Regulations to Combat the Menace of Deepfakes

In a bid to safeguard against the growing threat of deepfakes, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the government will be swiftly implementing new regulations. These measures aim to tackle the rise of digitally manipulated content that poses a significant risk to democracy.

During a meeting held with social media platforms, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the urgent need for clear actionable strategies in various areas, including detection, prevention, strengthening of reporting mechanisms, and raising user awareness. Major companies have expressed their agreement on the importance of these measures.

“We are wasting no time. Today itself, we will begin drafting the new regulations, and soon we will have a comprehensive framework in place to address the deepfake menace. This may involve amending existing guidelines, introducing new rules, or even enacting new legislation,” stated Vaishnaw.

Deepfakes have emerged as a grave concern to democracy, as they enable the creation of highly convincing, synthetic content that can deceive and mislead the public. To further address this issue, the government has scheduled a follow-up meeting in the first week of December. This meeting will focus on implementing the decisions made during the previous session and determining the necessary clauses for the forthcoming regulation.

Deepfakes encompass all forms of digitally manipulated media—images, videos, or audio—that employ artificial intelligence to convincingly impersonate individuals or present fabricated narratives. The misuse of this technology has recently been demonstrated through the circulation of ‘deepfake’ videos targeting prominent actors, which have sparked widespread outrage.

As the government takes proactive steps to combat deepfakes, citizens can look forward to enhanced protection against the exploitation of digital media. These measures will reinforce the integrity of online information and safeguard the democratic values at the heart of society.

