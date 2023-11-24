New Puppy Parents Seek Reliable Advice Beyond Social Media

New puppy parents are increasingly turning to social media platforms for advice on raising their four-legged companions. However, a study of 1,000 dog owners aged up to 12 months found that the overwhelming volume of information and accounts on these platforms left many feeling anxious and uncertain about the best practices for their pets.

Commissioned pet nutrition brand Royal Canin, the study revealed that 52% of new puppy parents sought advice on social media when they first brought their furry friends home. Additionally, 16% of respondents followed more than 10 TikTok accounts in the early days of their puppy’s life.

Unfortunately, 21% of those who searched the internet for advice found the abundance of information overwhelming. This highlights the need for a trusted and reliable source of guidance during the critical early months of puppy parenthood.

To address this issue, Royal Canin launched its “One in a Billion” campaign in partnership with veterinary specialist in behavioral medicine, Dr. Sarah Heath FRCVS, and dog lover, Binky Felstead. The campaign aims to provide a single, credible source of information that caters to the unique needs of puppies.

In analyzing over 2,500 pieces of online content related to puppy advice across various platforms, Royal Canin discovered that 19% of images and videos portrayed dogs displaying worried or anxious behavior. This figure rose to 28% on TikTok, indicating a concerning trend.

Dr. Heath warns that engaging puppies in social media trends can be misleading and should not be considered legitimate training methods. Instead, she emphasizes the importance of early puppy education and training that promotes a calm and positive engagement with the world, leading to confident and sociable adult dogs.

Alongside behavioral concerns, pet nutrition is another area flooded with misinformation online. Dr. Lauren Hayes BVetMed MRCVS, a veterinarian at Royal Canin, stresses the necessity of an appropriate puppy-specific diet to support their growth. Puppies’ digestive systems are still developing, and they require adapted levels of nutrients and up to four times as many calories as adult dogs during peak growth periods.

As new puppy owners navigate the wealth of information available, it is crucial to seek advice from trusted experts rather than relying solely on social media content. Dr. Heath offers her top five tips for new puppy owners, including seeking out qualified professionals for training advice and monitoring the signs of distress or anxiety in their puppies.

Overall, while social media can provide some helpful insights, careful consideration and reliance on credible sources is key to ensuring the well-being and proper development of our beloved furry companions.

