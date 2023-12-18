New Poll Reveals Adam Schiff as Front Runner in California Senate Race

A recent poll conducted the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) has shown U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff with a significant lead in California’s race for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant the late Dianne Feinstein. While Schiff’s lead is his largest to date, it is important to note that the competition is still relatively close.

The survey, which took place from November 9th to 16th, involved 1,100 likely voters and has a margin of error of 3.2%. According to the results, 21% of those surveyed expressed their support for Schiff in the primary race. Rep. Katie Porter came in second with 16% of the votes. Meanwhile, Republican Steve Garvey, a former Major League Baseball slugger, secured 10% support, and Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee polled at 8%.

It is worth noting that a significant portion of voters remain undecided, mirroring previous California Senate surveys. This highlights the fluidity of the race and suggests that the outcome could still change as the election draws closer.

Political analyst Dan Walters of CalMatters predicts that this will be the first competitive U.S. Senate race in California in recent history. Walters states that Democrats Feinstein and Boxer held the two seats for decades, and Republicans have not made a serious push for a Senate seat in the state for a quarter-century. The current Democratic senators, Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, were both appointed Governor Gavin Newsom.

Walters believes that Schiff and Porter are most likely to emerge as the top two candidates in the March primary and advance to the November runoff. However, he notes that if Butler had joined the race, it could have potentially divided the Democratic vote and given Republican candidates like Garvey a chance to secure a spot in the runoff.

As the race progresses, it will be interesting to see how the candidates navigate the increasingly competitive landscape and appeal to the diverse voter base in California. With several months still to go until the primary, there is ample opportunity for shifts in public opinion and the emergence of new contenders vying for the Senate seat.