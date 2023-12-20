New Poll Shows Adam Schiff with Solid Lead in California’s U.S. Senate Race

A recent poll conducted the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) reveals that U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff is maintaining a solid lead in the race to succeed the late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate. This new survey, conducted from November 9 to 16, involved 1,100 likely voters and has a 3.2% margin of error.

According to the poll, 21% of those surveyed expressed their support for Schiff in the primary race, making it his largest lead to date. Meanwhile, Rep. Katie Porter received 16% of the vote, and Republican Steve Garvey, a former Major League Baseball slugger, garnered 10% support. Rep. Barbara Lee, a Democrat, trailed behind with 8% support. However, a significant percentage of voters remain undecided, mirroring trends seen in previous California Senate surveys.

Another poll conducted Inside California Politics/Emerson College in November indicated that several other candidates, such as James P. Bradley, Lexi Reese, Eric Early, Christina Pascucci, Jonathan Reiss, and Sarah Liew, had minimal support. In that same poll, Schiff held a three-point lead over Porter, while a June survey showed the two candidates in a virtual tie.

Political analyst Dan Walters from CalMatters suggests that this Senate race will be the most competitive in California this century. He notes the historical domination of the two Senate seats Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer for the past 31 years. Walters also highlights the lack of serious Republican contenders in the state’s Senate races for the last 25 years, with Democrats Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler currently holding the seats appointment from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Walters predicts that Schiff and Porter are likely to emerge as the top two candidates in the March primary, advancing to the runoff in November. He speculates that had Butler joined the race, it might have further divided the Democratic vote, potentially providing a chance for Garvey or another Republican candidate to secure a spot in the runoff.

As the primary race continues, it remains crucial for all candidates to engage undecided voters and build support to secure their position in this highly anticipated U.S. Senate race.