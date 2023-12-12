Declining Support for TikTok Ban among US Citizens, Pew Research Center Finds

A recent poll conducted Pew Research Center has revealed that the desire to ban TikTok is declining among American adults and teenagers. Despite concerns about the app’s ownership Chinese company ByteDance and its potential risks to national security, support for a ban has significantly fallen.

According to the survey, only 38% of US adults now support the government’s decision to ban TikTok, down from 50% in March. Moreover, more people are opposed to or uncertain about a potential ban compared to earlier this year.

Interestingly, the poll also highlighted the diverging opinions among different demographics and political affiliations. While 50% of Republicans still favor banning the platform, their support has dropped 10% since March. On the other hand, Democrats have shown a more noticeable shift in their stance. In March, they were more likely to support a ban, but now they are divided, with 33% opposing, 29% supporting, and 38% unsure.

Among teenagers, 44% of Republican teens and 58% of Democrat teens are against banning TikTok. This indicates that political alignment plays a role in shaping opinions about the app.

Furthermore, the survey found that older age groups are becoming more aligned with the perspective of adults under the age of 30, who have consistently been against a ban. The percentage of those supporting a ban among ages 30 to 49 has decreased from 45% in March to 36% now. Similarly, support has decreased from 54% to 39% among those aged 50 to 64, and from 71% to 49% among those aged 65 and older.

It is worth noting that support for a ban has also decreased among those who are aware of ByteDance’s connection to China. In March, 60% of those aware of this tie supported a ban, but the recent survey found that only 43% would support a ban.

The reasons behind the declining support for a TikTok ban could be various and complex. It is possible that increased understanding of the app’s functionality, as well as a broader understanding of the geopolitical landscape, has influenced public opinion. However, it remains to be seen how this shifting landscape will impact future discussions and potential actions regarding TikTok’s operations in the United States.