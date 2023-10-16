New Pinterest Ad Solutions and Product Updates Unveiled

Pinterest recently shared new Pinterest Ad Solutions and product updates at Pinterest Presents, their annual advertiser summit. These updates aim to enhance the user experience on the platform and provide advertisers with more effective tools to engage with the Pinterest audience.

One of the key highlights of the announcement is the introduction of more ad formats to reach and engage users who are actively searching for inspiration. Premiere Spotlight now allows brands to exclusively own premium ad placements in the search results and home feed. This maximizes visibility and helps advertisers connect with users right from the moment they open Pinterest.

Another new ad format is Showcase ads, which provide an interactive experience for users to preview and explore a brand’s content. Users can swipe through branded images and delve deeper into the brand’s story. Quiz ads offer a personalized experience, allowing brands to include quiz questions that entertain and engage users. These ads help users make more informed decisions and move closer to making a purchase.

Pinterest is also introducing new features for agencies, such as the Business Manager. This tool allows agencies and advertisers to manage their operations efficiently, with features like comprehensive business dashboards and audience sharing capabilities. This helps agencies save time and optimize their targeting tactics.

To make Pinterest more shoppable, the platform has introduced mobile deep links and direct links. These features allow users to go directly from discovery to purchase, with a seamless transition to a retailer’s website or mobile app. Additionally, Pinterest is expanding its eCommerce integrations, making it easier for retailers to upload and manage their product catalogs on the platform.

Lastly, Pinterest unveiled a new feature called Collages, which enables users to curate and visualize their ideas in a more interactive way. Users can cut objects out of Pins and combine them to create collages that showcase the possibilities and help refine their vision.

Overall, these new ad solutions and product updates demonstrate Pinterest’s commitment to providing a positive and inspiring online environment for users, while empowering advertisers to reach their target audience effectively.

