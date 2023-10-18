Tastemade Partners with Walmart to Offer Free Access to Tastemade+ for Walmart+ Members

Tastemade, the popular niche streamer known for its cooking and lifestyle shows, has entered into a partnership with retail giant Walmart. As part of this deal, members of Walmart’s subscription program, Walmart+, will receive free access to Tastemade’s subscription service, Tastemade+, for six months. Normally priced at $5.99 per month, Tastemade+ offers a wide range of features including over 12,000 recipes, DIY videos, meal plans, and virtual recipe boxes.

The collaboration between Tastemade and Walmart makes sense given the complementary nature of their services. Tastemade’s content focuses on cooking and home projects, while Walmart+ offers free delivery for goods purchased from the retailer. This partnership allows viewers to seamlessly shop for the ingredients and supplies they need to bring the recipes and home projects featured on Tastemade to life.

Tastemade has a highly engaged audience, with 80% of viewers actually going out and trying the recipes or craft projects they see on the platform. In addition to its flagship food-focused channel, Tastemade also has channels dedicated to travel, home and design, and Spanish-language content. Through these channels, Tastemade has established a presence in the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) space. However, with the Tastemade+ subscription, viewers can access content ad-free and on-demand.

The Walmart partnership is a significant opportunity for Tastemade to expand its fanbase and reach a new audience. Taylor Shwide, Distribution & Partnerships Manager at Tastemade, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that the partnership with Walmart unlocks a whole suite of recipes and content for an entirely new fanbase in a unique way.

Tastemade has a global audience of over 300 million monthly viewers and captures 700 million minutes watched each month across all major digital, mobile, and streaming TV platforms. The company is also part of the Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA), a group of independent streaming companies that aims to expand their reach and audience.

As the streaming industry matures, partnerships and strategic bundling have become popular strategies to reach new audiences and retain subscribers. This collaboration between Tastemade and Walmart is just one example of how streaming services and retailers are joining forces to offer added value to their customers.

Definitions:

– Tastemade: A niche streamer known for its cooking and lifestyle shows.

– Walmart+: Walmart’s subscription program that offers benefits such as free delivery.

– Tastemade+: Tastemade’s subscription service that provides access to a wide range of recipes, cooking and DIY videos, meal plans, and more.

Sources:

– “Tastemade Strums Neue Guitar Subscription Offering” (Cynopsis)

– “Walmart+ Launches with Free Grocery Delivery and More Batches to Come” (Cynopsis)