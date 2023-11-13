New Outlook for Windows: Syncing Non-Microsoft Accounts to the Cloud

Microsoft recently unveiled its plans for the New Outlook for Windows app, highlighting several features and improvements. However, one particular aspect seems to have gone unnoticed many users: the ability to sync non-Microsoft accounts, such as Gmail or Yahoo, with the Microsoft Cloud.

A German tech publication, Heise, discovered a cautionary notice while testing the New Outlook. The message revealed that IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) data from non-Microsoft accounts could be synced with Microsoft’s cloud servers. Users were given the option to proceed or opt-out.

On further investigation, clicking on “More information” launched a support article on Microsoft’s official website. The article explained that users could now sync their non-Microsoft accounts (including emails, contacts, and events) with the Microsoft Cloud. This functionality was available for Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP accounts across various Outlook applications.

But what does it mean to sync an account to the Microsoft Cloud? Essentially, it allows for the synchronization of email, calendar, and contact data between the user’s email provider and Microsoft data centers. By storing mailbox data in the Microsoft Cloud, users can access new features of the Outlook client across different devices and platforms, whether they have a Microsoft or non-Microsoft account.

Microsoft aims to enhance the user experience for those utilizing the New Outlook app on their non-Microsoft accounts. While this change offers benefits to many, it is important to note that not all users may wish to enable this functionality. Fortunately, Microsoft currently provides the option to reject the advances and continue using their non-Microsoft accounts independently.

FAQ:

Q: Which accounts can be synced with the Microsoft Cloud using the New Outlook app?

A: Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP accounts are eligible for syncing across various Outlook applications.

Q: What does it mean to sync an account to the Microsoft Cloud?

A: Syncing an account involves maintaining a copy of email, calendar, and contact data in both the user’s email provider and Microsoft data centers.

Q: Can I choose not to sync my non-Microsoft account with the Microsoft Cloud?

A: Yes, Microsoft offers an option to opt-out of syncing non-Microsoft accounts with the cloud and continue using them independently.