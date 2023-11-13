Microsoft’s New Outlook App Offers Sync Capabilities for Non-Microsoft Accounts

Microsoft recently unveiled its plans for the New Outlook for Windows app, revealing a lesser-known feature that allows users to sync their mail data from non-Microsoft accounts. This feature has been quietly introduced in the preview version of the app, offering users the ability to sync their emails and other data from platforms like Gmail and Yahoo, not just Microsoft Account (MSA).

German publication Heise stumbled upon a cautionary notice while testing the New Outlook. The notice stated that IMAP data could be synced with Microsoft’s cloud servers, providing users with the option to proceed or opt-out.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that syncing non-Microsoft accounts to the Microsoft Cloud is designed to enhance the overall user experience across various Outlook applications. Users can now synchronize their Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP accounts with the Microsoft Cloud, allowing for seamless integration of emails, contacts, and events.

By storing mailbox data in the Microsoft Cloud, users can take advantage of the new features offered the Outlook client, regardless of whether they are using a Microsoft or non-Microsoft account. This means that a copy of their email, calendar, and contacts will be synchronized between their email provider and Microsoft data centers.

While the introduction of this feature aims to provide a more inclusive experience for users, Microsoft recognizes that not everyone may want to sync their non-Microsoft accounts. Therefore, users have the option to reject Microsoft’s advances and opt-out of the syncing process.

To learn more about the sync capabilities offered the New Outlook app, you can visit the support document webpage on Microsoft’s official website.

FAQ:

Q: Which non-Microsoft accounts can be synced with the Microsoft Cloud in the New Outlook app?

A: Users can sync Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and IMAP accounts with the Microsoft Cloud in the New Outlook app.

Q: What data is synchronized when an account is synced with the Microsoft Cloud?

A: When an account is synced with the Microsoft Cloud, a copy of the user’s email, calendar, and contacts is synchronized between their email provider and Microsoft data centers.

Q: Can users choose not to sync their non-Microsoft accounts with the Microsoft Cloud?

A: Yes, users have the option to opt-out of the syncing process and reject the advances of Microsoft.