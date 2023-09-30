Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Preview and Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints in an exciting NFL matchup scheduled for Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will be broadcasted on FOX. For those who prefer online streaming, fuboTV is available, though regional restrictions may apply.

This game marks the return of the Saints to their home field after a two-game road trip. The Saints have had a close run in their previous four games, with each one being decided three points or less. It wouldn’t be surprising if this game turns out to be another nail-biter.

Last week, the Saints were unfortunate in their game against the Packers, falling just short of victory with a score of 18-17. While there were no standout performances from the Saints, Derek Carr and Jimmy Graham managed to contribute scores.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers suffered a decisive 25-11 loss to the Eagles at home. Tampa Bay struggled to gain momentum throughout the game, ending with a mere total of 174 yards. In contrast, the Eagles dominated with 472 yards.

Both teams currently hold a record of 2-1 and are coming off losses, failing to cover the spread in their respective matchups. However, the Saints are favored in this game, with experts predicting a three-point win for New Orleans. Considering they have covered the spread in their last five games against the Buccaneers, a bet on the Saints might be a good choice.

In their previous meeting last December, the Saints suffered a heartbreaking 17-16 defeat against the Buccaneers. Now, playing at home, the Saints hope to turn the tables and secure a victory. To find out the outcome, tune in to the contest or check back on CBS Sports for updates.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Saints are favored three points over the Buccaneers. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points. SportsLine’s advanced computer model offers picks for every NFL game, including this one.

Series History:

– New Orleans has won seven out of their last ten games against Tampa Bay.

– The most recent meeting in December 2022 resulted in a close 17-16 victory for Tampa Bay.

– The teams’ previous encounter in September 2022 saw Tampa Bay emerge victorious with a score of 20-10.

– The last time the Saints hosted the Buccaneers, in December 2021, New Orleans won 9-0.

Sources:

– CBS Sports App

– SportsLine’s advanced computer model