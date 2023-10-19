Jacksonville Jaguars to Face New Orleans Saints: Game Preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars will go head-to-head against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, with hopes of closing the gap in their series history. Although the Jaguars have not been successful in their previous two encounters with the Saints, they have an opportunity to turn the tides.

Currently holding a 4-2 record, the Jaguars are on a four-game streak of outscoring their opponents. In their recent victory against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville displayed their offensive prowess, finishing the game with a 37-20 scoreline. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were standout players, contributing two touchdowns each.

On the defensive end, the Jaguars picked off three passes, displaying their ability to disrupt the opponent’s passing game. Jacksonville’s strong performance has propelled them to a 4-2 record, giving them momentum heading into their upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, the Saints suffered a 20-13 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans. Despite gaining more yards, New Orleans was unable to convert their advantage into a victory. Quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed showcased their skills, but it was not enough to secure a win.

As the teams prepare to face each other, the odds slightly favor the Saints, who are currently listed as 1-point favorites. However, the Jaguars will be determined to defy expectations. In their last three matchups, Jacksonville has not covered the spread as projected, leaving some doubts among bettors.

In terms of series history, the Saints have emerged victorious in both of their previous encounters with the Jaguars over the past eight years. Their most recent game in October 2019 ended with a 13-6 scoreline in favor of New Orleans.

All eyes will be on this exciting clash between the Jaguars and the Saints, as both teams look to make their mark in this competitive matchup. Sources: CBS Sports App, SportsLine.