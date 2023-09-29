Renowned New Orleans Baker Travis Smith Appears on Netflix’s “The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge”

Renowned baker Travis Smith, known for his premium pastries baked out of Flava King Nola, is making his presence known on the national stage with his appearance on the Netflix reality competition show, “The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.” The spin-off of the popular series “Nailed It!” follows ten amateur bakers who receive tips from professional coaches as they compete for a cash prize.

Hosted Nicole Byer, the show features a lineup of popular judges and celebrity guests, providing plenty of laughs as the amateur bakers tackle baking challenges that are better suited for professionals. This larger platform gives Smith the opportunity to share his story and connect with audiences all over the world.

Smith’s journey has not been without its challenges. He faced the devastating loss of his home in Hurricane Ida and the trauma of losing his father. However, his humility and determination shine through as he continues to pursue his dream of being a baker, as evident from his Instagram.

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge” is available for streaming now on Netflix. Don’t miss the chance to witness the talents and perseverance of Travis Smith, a beloved figure in the New Orleans culinary scene, as he showcases his skills on a global platform.

