New on Netflix in January 2024: A Diverse Lineup for a New Year

Fool Me Once: A Thrilling Conspiracy Unveiled

Maya, a former soldier, gets entangled in a web of secrets and lies when she discovers her supposedly deceased husband on her nanny cam. “Fool Me Once” is an intense eight-part series that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With a stellar cast, including Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, this gripping thriller is set to premiere on January 1.

The Brothers Sun: A Family Reunion Amidst Crime

Created Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, “The Brothers Sun” follows Charles and Bruce, estranged brothers with contrasting upbringings. When an assassination brings them together, they must confront their family’s criminal past and their mother’s true motives. Starring Michelle Yeoh, this fast-paced action thriller premieres on January 4.

Society of the Snow: A Riveting Survival Story

Based on a true story, “Society of the Snow” recounts the harrowing experience of survivors of a plane crash in the Andes Mountains. The film, directed J. A. Bayona, has already gained critical acclaim and is Spain’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. Prepare to be captivated when it premieres on January 4.

Good Grief: Exploring Loss and Friendship

Dan Levy takes on multiple roles in “Good Grief,” a moving drama that delves into the themes of grief and friendship. Levy, who wrote, directed, produced, and stars in the film, draws inspiration from his own personal experiences. The story follows Marc Dreyfus, an artist grappling with the unexpected loss of his husband, as he embarks on a soul-searching trip to Paris with his two best friends. Premiering on January 5, this cautionary tale promises to be thought-provoking.

Boy Swallows Universe: A Journey of Resilience

Based on the best-selling novel Trent Dalton, “Boy Swallows Universe” transports viewers to 1980s Brisbane, Australia, where young Eli Bell faces numerous challenges within his unconventional family. Despite the difficulties, Eli finds solace in unlikely places, highlighting the resilience of the human spirit. Premiering on January 11, this series strikes a balance between dark themes and heartfelt comedy.

Lift: An Action-Packed Heist in the Sky

In “Lift,” director F. Gary Gray takes the heist genre to new heights, quite literally. Kevin Hart stars as a master thief who teams up with his ex-girlfriend to steal $500 million in gold from a flying plane. With a star-studded cast, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington, this action-packed film promises high-octane entertainment. Look out for its premiere on January 12.

Griselda: The Rise of a Notorious Drug Lord

From the producer of “Narcos” and starring Sofía Vergara, “Griselda” tells the gripping story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord who built an empire in Miami during the 1970s and 1980s. With a talented ensemble cast and direction Andrés Baiz, audiences can expect a riveting and authentic portrayal of one of history’s most powerful women. Premiering on January 25, “Griselda” is a must-watch.

