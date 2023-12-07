New Netflix Games Released in December

Netflix is not just about TV series and movies anymore. The streaming giant has recently added some exciting new games to its platform in December. These games, available for Android and iOS devices, offer a unique gaming experience to Netflix subscribers.

One of the new games is CoComelon: Play with JJ, which allows players to explore JJ’s house and enjoy a fun playdate. They can learn shapes and numbers, earn stickers, and even sing along to familiar songs from the popular CoComelon series.

Another game, Death’s Door, puts players in the role of a crow who reaps souls. When a thief steals your work, you embark on a sword-slashing quest to uncover the secrets of death.

Farming Simulator 23 is a soothing game that lets players run their own rustic virtual farm. They can plant crops, tend to livestock, and manage production until their agricultural empire flourishes.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile is a management game where players become the boss of an elite soccer team. They can build their dream squad of real-life stars or coach new talent and lead them to victory.

For fans of the fantasy series “Shadow and Bone,” there is an interactive game called Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold. Players can shape the fate of the Grishaverse as they travel war-torn Ravka and decide which powers will prevail.

These new games add an extra layer of entertainment to Netflix, giving subscribers even more reasons to enjoy their favorite streaming platform. Whether you’re a fan of educational games, adventure quests, or sports management, there’s something for everyone in Netflix’s expanding gaming selection.