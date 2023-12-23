New on Netflix: December 22-28th

Netflix has some exciting additions coming to the platform between December 22nd and 28th. While it’s always sad to see some shows and movies leave, let’s focus on the new content that will be available for you to enjoy during the holiday season.

Firstly, we have to mention Zach Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. This highly anticipated film was actually released a day early on December 21st, so you can dive right into the thrilling story of a peaceful settlement on a distant moon fighting for survival against a tyrannical ruling force.

But Netflix is not just about TV series and movies anymore. They are also bringing some exciting Netflix Games to your screens. Whether you have an Android or iOS device, you can now explore JJ’s house and play with him in CoComelon: Play with JJ. Or you can become a crow who reaps souls in the intriguing game Death’s Door. If farming is more your style, you can immerse yourself in Farming Simulator 23 and build your virtual agricultural empire. And for the soccer fans, Football Manager 2024 Mobile allows you to take charge of an elite soccer team and lead them to victory.

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the new shows and films being added this week. Starting on December 22nd, Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 will transport you to the grim era of Seoul under colonial rule, where an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival against a monster born out of human greed.

On December 24th, get ready for some comedy with A Vampire in the Family. Follow the story of a fainthearted ex-soccer player who must gather his courage to save the day when he discovers his brother-in-law’s world domination plans. And in The Manny, a high-powered executive hires a rancher to care for her kids, leading to a challenge of their views on gender roles and love.

As we move towards Christmas day, Ricky Gervais takes the stage in Ricky Gervais: Armageddon. In this stand-up special, he tackles provocative topics such as the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals, and Artificial Intelligence.

These are just a few highlights from the new additions on Netflix. Make sure to keep an eye out for Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Thank You, I’m Sorry, Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare, and more as you plan your holiday streaming. Happy Holidays and enjoy your binge-watching!