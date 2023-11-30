New Releases on Netflix: December 2023

The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than cozying up with your loved ones and enjoying some exciting new shows and movies on Netflix? This December, the streaming giant has a lineup that is bound to captivate audiences of all ages.

Top Picks

May December: From the acclaimed director Todd Haynes comes an emotionally charged romantic drama. Natalie Portman portrays an actress who takes on the role of Julianne Moore, an infamous woman who had a relationship with a minor. This captivating tale explores their unconventional love story and the challenges they face as their controversial past resurfaces. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, this film has already garnered rave reviews and is poised to make a splash during awards season. (Premieres Dec. 1)

Leave the World Behind: This psychological thriller boasts an impressive cast, including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. Set against the backdrop of a mysterious blackout, two families find themselves embroiled in a thrilling survival situation. As tensions rise and society teeters on the brink of collapse, they must confront their own fears and grapple with their place in this rapidly changing world. Fans of suspenseful films, such as M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin,” will be hooked from the beginning. (Premieres Dec. 8)

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team: For soccer enthusiasts and beyond, this captivating docuseries takes you behind the scenes of the United States Women’s National Team’s historic journey. Delve into the unparalleled determination and perseverance of these athletes as they compete on the world stage and fight for equality in a male-dominated industry. Witness their personal struggles, triumphs, and the inspiring legacy they are forging. Even if you’re not a soccer fan, this docuseries offers a powerful and uplifting story you won’t want to miss. (Premieres Dec. 12)

The Crown Season 6 (Part 2): As Netflix’s beloved historical drama comes to a close, the final six episodes of “The Crown” promise to be both poignant and gripping. Following the aftermath of Prince Diana’s tragic death, the focus shifts to the blossoming relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the challenges faced Prince Charles. Prepare to be enthralled as the Queen reflects on her reign and the road to her Golden Jubilee unfolds. Bid farewell to this magnificent series on a truly emotional note. (Premieres Dec. 14)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget: After more than two decades, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic stop-motion animated film “Chicken Run” is finally here. Join Ginger and Rocky as they embark on a new adventure to protect their flock from a familiar villain. With its playful animation and quintessentially British humor, this film is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Reunite with these beloved chickens and experience an unforgettable journey. (Premieres Dec. 15)

Maestro: Bradley Cooper takes on the role of Leonard Bernstein, the renowned composer and conductor, in this captivating biographical movie. Dive into the life of this musical genius as he creates masterpieces and leads the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Cooper’s directorial prowess and stunning performance promise to make “Maestro” a must-watch film that will leave a lasting impression. (Premieres Dec. 31)

As you settle in this December, be sure to add these exciting releases to your Netflix watchlist. With a diverse range of genres and captivating stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

