New on Netflix in November 2023: A Diverse Lineup for Every Viewer

The nights may be getting longer, but Netflix is here to keep you entertained with an exciting lineup of new content this November. From critically acclaimed dramas to thrilling animated series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

All the Light We Cannot See: A Gripping Tale of Connection

Release date: November 2

“All the Light We Cannot See,” directed Shawn Levy, is a four-part miniseries set in occupied France during World War II. The show follows the intertwining stories of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and Werner, a German soldier with a skill for radio technology. Through their shared experiences, the series explores the enduring connections we find in times of unimaginable hardship. If you’re captivated the show, be sure to check out the best-selling novel of the same name Anthony Doerr.

The Killer: A Thrilling Globetrotting Adventure

Release date: November 10

“The Killer,” directed David Fincher, is a pulse-pounding thriller starring Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin. When one of his assignments goes awry, the hitman becomes entangled in a larger manhunt that takes him across the globe. As the contract unravels, Fassbender’s character encounters a cast of dangerous killers and criminals, resulting in an action-packed and atmospheric film. With Fincher’s signature style and a killer soundtrack, this is a movie not to be missed.

The Crown Season 6, Part 1: A Riveting Finale

Release date: November 16

“The Crown” returns for its final season, bringing the dramatic conclusion to the revered series. The first part of the season delves into the final days of Princess Diana and explores Queen Elizabeth II’s reflection on her legacy and lineage. The emergence of Tony Blair and the personal struggles of Charles, Harry, and William also take center stage as the show delves into the 21st Century. As the curtain closes on one of Netflix’s most beloved series, new characters like Kate Middleton join the narrative, bringing fresh perspectives and intrigue.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: An Animated Adventure

Release date: November 17

Fans of “Scott Pilgrim” will rejoice as the beloved characters return in a full-fat animated series. Staying true to the spirit of the original graphic novels Bryan Lee O’Malley, this animated adaptation adds its own unique flourishes. The story follows Scott Pilgrim, a lovable loser and bass player, as he battles the seven evil exes of his girlfriend Ramona Flowers. Packed with humor, pop culture references, and an abundance of video game-inspired madness, this series promises to be a hilarious and joyful ride.

Leo: A Witty and Heartwarming Adventure

Release date: November 21

In “Leo,” Adam Sandler lends his voice to a down-on-his-luck lizard named Leo. Eager to break free from his life as a classroom pet, Leo discovers an opportunity to explore the world when he becomes a take-home assignment for students. As Leo interacts with the students, he imparts his 74 years of wisdom, bringing about newfound vitality and zest for life. With a talented cast including Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, and Sandler’s own kids, “Leo” is a charming and uplifting story.

Squid Game: The Challenge: A Lively Spin-Off

Release date: November 22

Following the immense success of “Squid Game,” Netflix presents a new reality show inspired the hit Korean series. “Squid Game: The Challenge” features real-world individuals taking on tasks and challenges reminiscent of the original show. With a grand prize of $4.56 million at stake, this lighthearted yet captivating series brings the spirit of competition to a new level.

Onmyoji: A Supernatural Anime Adventure

Release date: November 28

If you’re craving more anime after the hiatus of “Demon Slayer,” “Onmyoji” is the perfect choice. Based on a popular Japanese franchise, the series follows Abe and Minamoto as they solve cases involving demons in Kyoto. Netflix has been delivering exceptional anime and animation content, and “Onmyoji” is expected to continue this trend with its thrilling and supernatural storytelling.

With a diverse range of shows and movies releasing this November, Netflix continues to cater to a wide variety of tastes and preferences. Whether you enjoy intense dramas, animated adventures, or reality competition shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the world’s most popular streaming platform.

