New on Netflix This Week: Castlevania Spinoff, UFO Documentary, and More

This week on Netflix, get ready for some thrilling new releases. One of the most anticipated titles is Castlevania: Nocturne, which is a spinoff of the popular Castlevania animated series. This new installment follows vampire hunter Richter Belmont as he teams up with Caribbean sorceress Annette and revolutionary Maria Renard to prevent a vampire messiah from plunging the world into eternal night.

Another exciting addition to the lineup is the docuseries Encounters. Directed Yon Motskin, this four-part series explores stories of UFO sightings and encounters with alien visitors. From mysterious lights over Texas to chilling confrontations at a nuclear power plant in Japan, Encounters takes viewers on a global journey to uncover the truth behind these unexplained phenomena.

For those looking for a thrilling Spanish thriller, Nowhere is the perfect choice. The film tells the story of a pregnant woman who finds herself stranded in a shipping container in the middle of the ocean after fleeing her country. Alone and battling the elements, she fights against all odds to save herself and her unborn child.

Other releases this week include Love Is in the Air, a romantic film about an independent pilot who falls for a man sent to assess her family’s airline for potential shutdown, and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, the 30th season of the popular Power Rangers series.

Be sure to check out these new releases on Netflix this week for an exciting binge-watching experience!

