What’s New on Netflix This Week: October 9-15

This week, Netflix brings us an exciting lineup of new shows and documentaries. Here’s a summary of what to expect:

1. Stranded With My Mother-in-Law – In this reality series, couples are sent to a paradise-like location where they must complete a series of challenges with their mothers-in-law. The catch? They have to work together to win a cash prize, despite any conflicts that may arise. Will this experience bring them closer or test their relationships to the breaking point?

2. Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – Discover the controversial world of vaping with this docuseries that explores the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of Juul, the fastest-growing company in history. Based on the book Jamie Ducharme, this series delves into the innovative practices and products that propelled Juul to success, as well as the public health concerns that led to its decline.

3. The Fall of the House of Usher – From the mind behind “The Haunting of Hill House,” comes a four-episode series that adapts Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tale. Set in the world of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, the Usher family’s dark past comes back to haunt them as a ghostly figure seeks revenge. As the body count rises, the price of their actions becomes clear.

4. Good Night World – This anime series follows four players in a video game called “Planet,” who soon discover life-changing secrets about the reality they’ve been living in. As the connections between the players unravel and disturbing clues emerge, they must come together to protect each other from the sinister secrets that unfold.

5. Camp Courage – This documentary tells the story of Ukrainian refugees, Milana and her grandmother Olga, as they seek shelter in a summer camp in the Alps. Directed Max Lowe, the film follows their harrowing journey and the challenges they face, highlighting the true meaning of courage in the face of adversity.

With this diverse selection of shows and documentaries, there’s something for everyone on Netflix this week. Happy streaming!

