New on Netflix: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and More

November is here, and with it comes a fresh batch of exciting releases on Netflix. This week, the standout addition is the long-awaited streaming debut of the highly acclaimed animated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This dazzling sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse takes viewers on a mind-bending journey across dimensions as Spider-Man Miles Morales navigates the challenges of protecting the Multiverse. The visually stunning animation and heartfelt storytelling make this a must-watch for fans of the superhero genre.

Another captivating addition to Netflix is the film adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All the Light We Cannot See. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the movie follows the harrowing journey of Marie-Laure LeBlanc and her father as they strive to protect a legendary diamond from falling into the hands of the Nazis. With incredible performances and a gripping narrative, this film is sure to resonate with viewers seeking a powerful wartime story.

For fans of reality TV, Selling Sunset returns with its seventh season. This addictive series takes viewers into the glamorous and cutthroat world of high-end real estate in Los Angeles. With tensions running high and friendships on the line, this season promises plenty of drama and jaw-dropping moments as the agents compete for the most coveted listings. Prepare for a season filled with luxurious properties, shocking revelations, and explosive confrontations.

Don’t miss out on these exciting additions to Netflix’s lineup this week. Whether you’re a fan of superhero adventures, wartime dramas, or reality TV, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be entertained.

FAQ

When does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release on Netflix?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 31st.

What is All the Light We Cannot See about?

All the Light We Cannot See is an adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set during World War II. It follows the journey of a young girl and her father as they try to protect a legendary diamond from the Nazis.

Is Selling Sunset season 7 worth watching?

If you enjoy reality TV with a healthy dose of drama, Selling Sunset season 7 is definitely worth watching. It offers a glimpse into the glamorous world of high-end real estate, complete with stunning properties and plenty of personal and professional conflicts among the agents.