New Additions to Netflix: Pain Hustlers, Pluto, and More

Get ready for a thrilling week on Netflix with some exciting new additions to the streaming platform’s catalog. This week, Netflix is offering a diverse range of content, from movies to documentaries and animated series. Here are some of the top picks.

One of the most highly anticipated releases on Netflix this week is “Pain Hustlers,” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. The film tells the story of Liza Drake, a single mother who has just lost her job. Desperate to provide for her sick daughter, Liza gets entangled in the world of big pharma and white-collar crime. As she navigates the dangerous waters of this underground industry, Liza must make difficult choices to secure a better life for herself and her daughter.

For fans of anime and manga, the long-awaited animated adaptation of the manga series “Pluto” is also now available on Netflix. This adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s visionary Astro Boy follows a robotic detective, Gesicht, as he investigates a series of murders committed a rogue robot. With human-robot relations at stake and the lives of advanced robots in danger, Gesicht races against time to uncover the identity of the killer.

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix offers “Sister Death,” a chilling horror series set in a convent-turned-school in Spain. When a new teacher, Narcisa, arrives at the school, she unwittingly awakens a demonic presence within its walls. As terrifying events unfold, Narcisa must unravel the dark secrets of the convent’s past to save herself and the inhabitants of the school from eternal torment.

Other notable additions to Netflix this week include “Absolute Beginners,” a Polish series about a teenage girl on the autism spectrum who dreams of attending film school, and “Life on Our Planet,” a documentary presented Morgan Freeman that delves into the history of Earth’s diverse species and their struggles for survival.

With a mix of thrilling movies, captivating series, and enlightening documentaries, Netflix continues to provide a wide array of entertainment options. So grab your popcorn and get ready to stream these exciting new additions.

