New on Netflix This Week: Beckham, Lupin Season 3, and More

This week on Netflix, get ready for some exciting new releases. The highlight titles include the docuseries Beckham, which chronicles the life and career of footballer David Beckham, and Lupin: Part 3, the continuation of the thrilling story of Assane Diop inspired legendary thief Arséne Lupin.

Beckham takes viewers on a deep dive into the journey of soccer legend David Beckham, from his working-class roots in east London to his rise to global stardom. Produced John Battsek and directed Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens, this four-part docuseries provides unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, and their inner circle. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, highs, and lows that shaped Beckham’s superstar career.

Lupin: Part 3 sees Assane Diop, played Omary Sy, return to a world filled with intrigue and danger. As Assane continues to seek justice for his father against a powerful family, he must also find a way to protect his estranged wife Claire and son Raoul from enemies of the past. This French series, inspired the stories of Arséne Lupin, offers suspense and excitement with each episode.

In addition to Beckham and Lupin: Part 3, Netflix is also releasing other exciting titles this week. Fair Play is an erotic thriller that explores the intersection of love and ambition in the competitive world of finance. Everything Now follows the adventures of 16-year-old Mia, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after recovering from an eating disorder. Strong Girl Nam-soon is a Korean romance series that introduces a new cast of characters with super-strength.

So get ready to binge-watch these exciting new releases on Netflix this week and enjoy a mix of sports, thrillers, and romance!

