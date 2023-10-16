New on Netflix This Week: Big Mouth Season 7, Bodies, Captain Laserhawk, and More

This week, Netflix is bringing a variety of exciting new shows and movies to its platform. One highly anticipated release is the penultimate season of Big Mouth. Fans of the raunchy animated comedy series will be thrilled to know that Season 7 will deliver the same humor they love, along with some big changes and guest stars, including Megan Thee Stallion.

Another intriguing addition is the UK series Bodies, which follows four detectives as they solve a crime that occurs across different time periods. From Jack the Ripper’s London to the eerie wasteland of 2050, these clever investigators work to unravel the mystery that transcends time.

For fans of video games, there’s Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an animated series based on the popular game Far Cry: Blood Dragon. Set in a retro-futuristic version of the United States, the show combines neon-soaked ’80s nostalgia with cyberpunk and darkwave music, promising an action-packed and visually stunning experience.

If you’re in the mood for something spooky, Netflix has you covered with Disco Inferno, a double feature that includes a story about an evil force interrupting a couple’s night at the disco and a deadly home invasion experienced a yoga teacher.

Other notable additions include the kid-friendly series I Woke Up A Vampire, the French animated show Oggy Oggy Season 3, the documentary The Devil on Trial which explores the use of demonic possession as a defense in a murder trial, and the stand-up comedy special Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had.

With this exciting lineup, there’s something for everyone on Netflix this week. Be sure to check out these new releases and enjoy the variety of content on offer.

Sources:

– Source article: No URL provided

– Definitions:

– Jacob the Ripper: A notorious unidentified serial killer who was active in the impoverished areas of London in the late 1800s.

– Cyberpunk: A subgenre of science fiction that features advanced technology, specifically in the realms of computer networks and artificial intelligence, often set in a dystopian future.

– Darkwave: A music genre characterized its melancholic and atmospheric sound, often featuring synthesizers and electronic elements.