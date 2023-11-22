New on Netflix This Week: Must-Watch Picks for the Holiday Season

As the holiday season kicks off, it’s the perfect time to relax and enjoy some quality entertainment on Netflix. Whether you’re spending time with family or taking a much-needed break, there’s plenty of new content to discover on the streaming platform. Let’s dive into the top picks for this week.

1. Stamped from the Beginning: A Powerful Exploration of Race in America

“Stamped from the Beginning” is a thought-provoking documentary that delves into the complex history of race in America. Director Roger Ross skillfully weaves together the lives of key figures such as Cotton Mather, Thomas Jefferson, William Lloyd Garrison, W.E.B. Du Bois, and Angela Davis to provide a comprehensive understanding of white supremacy and its influence on society. Through a diverse lens, this documentary sheds light on the role of religion, government, and activism in shaping and perpetuating racial inequalities. It’s a must-watch for those seeking a deeper understanding of America’s racial history.

2. Leo: A Heartwarming Musical Comedy

“Leo” is a heartwarming family comedy with a twist. Meet Leo, a 74-year-old lizard who has spent his life as a class pet. When he learns that he only has one year left to live, Leo embarks on an extraordinary adventure. But instead of chasing his own dreams, Leo becomes an unconventional therapist to the fifth-grade students who have taken care of him. This musical comedy, starring Adam Sandler, is not only entertaining but also teaches valuable life lessons about friendship and making the most of every moment.

3. Squid Game: The Challenge

If you were captivated the Korean series “Squid Game,” get ready for “Squid Game: The Challenge.” In this Netflix reality TV show, 456 real players compete for a staggering $4.56 million cash prize, the largest in the history of the platform. They face intense challenges inspired the original series, from cutting shapes out of Korean honeycomb cookies to playing an intense version of “red light, green light.” Who will emerge as the winner in this high-stakes competition?

4. A Nearly Normal Family: Unraveling the Truth

“A Nearly Normal Family” is a gripping Swedish thriller that revolves around the arrest of Stella, a 19-year-old girl, for murder. The seemingly perfect Sandell family is forced to confront not only the truth about their daughter but also their own secrets. The tension builds as they grapple with difficult truths and strive to uncover what led to the fatal event. This thought-provoking series will keep you on the edge of your seat as you navigate the complexities of family dynamics and morality.

With these top picks and more, Netflix has something for everyone this week. Sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the captivating stories that await you. Happy streaming!

