New on Netflix: Exciting Shows and Movies to Watch This Week

The holiday season is finally upon us, which means it’s time to relax and enjoy some quality family time. And what better way to bond than watching some incredible new content on Netflix? From thrilling reality shows to heartwarming musical comedies and captivating documentaries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into the top picks for this week!

Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix’s latest reality TV venture, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” is based on the hugely popular Korean series, “Squid Game.” This time, 456 real-life competitors will battle it out in intense games inspired the original show. The grand prize? A stunning $4.56 million cash reward, the largest in Netflix’s history. With nail-biting challenges and exhilarating twists, this series is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Just remember, unlike the TV show, the penalty for losing is not as severe!

Leo

Get ready for some laughter and heartwarming moments with “Leo.” In this family musical comedy, a 74-year-old lizard named Leo, voiced the one and only Adam Sandler, embarks on an unexpected adventure after discovering he has just one year left to live. Instead of sightseeing, Leo becomes an unconventional therapist to a group of quirky fifth-grade students. Join him on this musical journey as he helps the students navigate their challenges and find their true selves.

A Nearly Normal Family

“A Nearly Normal Family” is a gripping Swedish thriller that follows the Sandell family, who appear to have a perfect life until their 19-year-old daughter, Stella, is arrested for murder. As the family grapples with Stella’s arrest, they are forced to confront hidden truths and secrets that have been buried for far too long. This suspenseful series will keep you guessing until the very end.

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, season 2

Season 2 of the Peabody Award-winning documentary series, “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” is back to celebrate the immense influence of African-American food on popular culture. Dive deep into the origins of this cuisine and discover how it has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities, and left an indelible mark on American culture. This captivating docuseries is a testament to the power of food and its ability to transcend boundaries.

So grab your popcorn, gather your loved ones, and get ready for an incredible week of entertainment on Netflix. These new shows and movies are bound to make your holiday season even more memorable. Enjoy!

FAQ

What is “Squid Game: The Challenge” about?

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is a reality TV series on Netflix that is based on the popular Korean series, “Squid Game.” It follows 456 contestants as they compete in intense games inspired the original show, all vying for a record-breaking $4.56 million cash prize.

Who is the main character in “Leo”?

The main character in “Leo” is a 74-year-old lizard named Leo, voiced Adam Sandler. Leo embarks on an unexpected adventure after discovering he has one year left to live and becomes an unconventional therapist to a group of quirky fifth-grade students.

What is “A Nearly Normal Family” about?

“A Nearly Normal Family” is a Swedish thriller series that revolves around the Sandell family, who seem to have a perfect life until their daughter, Stella, is arrested for murder. The family is forced to confront their own secrets and the truth about Stella as they try to navigate this unsettling situation.

What is the premise of “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, season 2”?

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, season 2” is a documentary series that explores the influence of African-American food on popular culture. It delves into the origins of the cuisine, its impact on social justice movements, and its ability to ignite cultural creativity across America.